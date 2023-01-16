Eminem Sends Well Wishes to Boldy James Who Was in a Serious Car Accident

Eminem is offering support to fellow Detroit rapper Boldy James who was severely injured in a car accident. Boldy James was removed from the ICU over the weekend after care of his neck. Eminem offered a tweet in support.

“Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!” Eminem wrote.

Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!! 🫡🙏🏼 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 15, 2023

Over the weekend, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident. His publicist released a statement confirming the accident and revealing he had broken vertebrae.

On Monday, January 9th, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area. I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition. Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.

