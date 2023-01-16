Kanye West’s New Wife’s Family Requests Privacy but ‘Excited’ About the New Marriage

Kanye West is getting to know the in-laws. His new wife, Bianca Censori’s family, is elated by the pair’s union.

Speaking with the Herald Son, Censori’s sister, Angelina Censori, said “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

Another relative, Alyssia Censori, co-signed the joy, stating, “super happy for them both.”

The love for Kanye and Bianca is not universal. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca.

Kardashian long suspected the architectural designer wanted a more intimate relationship with West. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty girls.”

According to TMZ sources, Censori and Kanye married in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they have submitted a wedding certificate to make it official. Ye and Censori were photographed with a ring on Ye’s finger at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

Ye released a song called “Censori Overload” on Instagram last month, in which he rapped on his current situation and his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Instagram removed the song and suspended his account for hate speech, most likely due to his usage of a sound bite from Alex Jones’ alt-right show Infowars and his allusion to his “death con 3” post, which started his downward slide.