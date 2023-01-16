The post-jail life for Gunna continues to take wrong turns. Over the weekend, two of his friends and frequent collaborators, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, have moved to no longer be associated with the YSL rapper.

Known for long being a part of each other’s careers, including dropping a joint album, Lil Baby seems to be distancing himself from Gunna and has unfollowed him on Instagram. Social media detectives reveal the It’s Only Me rapper is one following short.

Lil Baby unfollows Gunna on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/WsGDCF7qc3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 15, 2023

On the other hand, in Gunna’s “What Happened to Virgil,” collaborator Lil Durk is taking a direct shot at Gunna. In a preview clip of new music, Durk is heard rapping: “What happened to Virgil / he probably gonna tell..”

Lil Durk previews a new song dissing Gunna. pic.twitter.com/qkEfR7sRc5 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, other members of YSL are not supportive of Gunna. You can read that here.