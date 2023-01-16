LL Cool J dropping a new album during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop? Sign us up. Coming off his 55th birthday, LL announced a new album. It would be his first album since 2013’s Authentic.

“I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF,” LL tweeted. “This year B. It’s coming.”

2023 is proving to be a massive year for LL Cool J. In addition to a new album, his inaugural Hip-Hop cruise is ready to take off.

The “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” has been announced in collaboration with Sixthman, the industry leader in immersive music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The cruise is the first of its type, sailing from Miami to the Bahamas on Nov. 13 – Nov. 17, 2023, and offers an all-inclusive four-day, four-night Hip-Hop adventure aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The company is taking its annual Rock The Bells Festival to sea, a dynamic, day-long event created by Rock The Bells founder LL COOL J in his birthplace of Queens, NY, featuring live performances by renowned musicians. The cruise is one of several announcements planned by the corporation to commemorate and celebrate Hip-50th Hop’s anniversary and to recognize its icons.