The WNBA arms race is underway, and a former MVP is the first domino to fall. The Connecticut Sun have traded 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal.

According to ESPN, Jones requested a trade to New York after exploring deals with other teams.

Completing the trade, Rebecca Allen and Natasha Howard will be moved to the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings, respectively, from New York. The Wings will also obtain Crystal Dangerfield’s Liberty rights and will send Kayla Thornton to New York and Ty Harris to Connecticut. The Sun’s also secure the Liberty’s No. 6 pick in this year’s drafts.

Jones will now be paired with hoops phenom Sabina Ionescu. The Liberty is still rumored to chase Breanna Stewart in free agency.

With Jones moving to the Liberty, the Sun will now aim to give the core designation to Brionna Jones, making her the key centerpiece of the team and snatching her off the free agent market. Brionna Jones, a 6-foot-3 forward and two-time All-Star, won Most Improved in 2021 and Sixth Woman of the Year in 2022.