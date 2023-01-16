The streak is over.

The Dallas Cowboys breaks Tom Brady’s seven consecutive games win streak against them when America’s favorite team defeats the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the NFL Wildcard on Monday Night Football and advance to the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Brady (#12) was held to 35/66 attempts, 351 yards, one interception, and two touchdowns by the Cowboys. In comparison, Dallas’s Dak Prescott (#4) had a fantastic game with 25/33 attempts, 305 yards, zero interceptions, and four touchdowns with 1 rushing touchdown. Other Cowboys stars include Micah Parsons (#11), Dalton Schultz (#86), CeeDee Lamb (#88), and Tony Pollard (#20).

A wildcard game filled with history as the Dallas defense shut out Brady in the first half, which the legendary quarterback hadn’t experienced since his first playoff game with his former team, New England Patriots, in 2001. On the Cowboy’s offense, Monday’s game was the first time the team missed four out of five field gold attempts, which is also a first in NFL history.

Dak and company’s win over Brady and Bucs marks the organization’s first playoff game since 1997. Statistically, the Cowboys have gone on a four-game winning streak following a loss in the 2022-2023 regular season.

The Cowboys head to the Bay Area to take on long-time rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday, January 22, with the victor advancing to the NFC finals against the winner of New York Giants versus Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers seized the victory the last time they met the Cowboys in January 2022, with a score of 23-17.