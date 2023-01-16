On Saturday (Jan. 15), decorated MMA fighter Jon Jones (26-1-0) and the UFC announced he would make his long-awaited return to the octagon on Saturday, Mar. 4, at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane (11-1) for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship in a new eight-fight deal.

“Jon signed a new eight-fight deal,” announced Dana White, UFC President, when he was asked by a reporter about Jones’ current status with the UFC on Saturday (Jan. 14) at UFC Vegas 67.

Before the news of his return, Jones shared his plans to add the heavyweight title to his resume in 2023 with a simple hashtagged tweet that said, “#champion2023.” Jones’s return marks his first appearance following a three-year layoff.

Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title in August 2020 following money disputes with the MMA giant. However, Jones has always shown interest in moving up to the organization’s heavyweight division and taking on superstars like Francis Ngannou — who was just released by the UFC and is now an unrestricted free agent in the MMA landscape.

It doesn't get bigger than this – UFC President @DanaWhite confirms that @JonnyBones will take on @Ciryl_Gane for the 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐃 heavyweight championship at #UFC285 🏆



[ March 4 | @TMobileArena | Tix On Sale Jan 20 at https://t.co/LJfHcNZo6J ] pic.twitter.com/oUpfPUMYXp — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

Joining the UFC in 2008, Jones’s career highlights include the longest reigning successful title defense in the light heavyweight division, the longest unbeaten streak, and arguably the greatest fighter ever in the UFC.

Tickets for Jones versus Gane go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at T-Mobile Arena and official ticket providers.

You may watch Jones versus Gane on Saturday, Mar. 4, on Pay-Per-View.