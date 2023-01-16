Darius Miles, an Alabama University basketball player and another man have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting of a 23-year-old woman. The shooting occurred near campus.

According to ESPN, Miles was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail at 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The university states Miles is no longer a member of the team.

The 23-year-old woman has been identified as Jamea Harris. She was shot early Sunday morning on University Boulevard near campus. The second man charged was Michael Lynn Davis, 20. The charge was determined to be capital murder because the shots were fired into a car.

Taking a moment to acknowledge Jamea Harris, the 23-year-old whose life was taken in the shooting involving Darius Miles.



Seeing a lot of "smh ruined his future" & barely any mention of her… which feels very void & apathetic to this beautiful spirit and the family who lost her pic.twitter.com/4rza9xlfgJ — only here to avoid eye contact in public (@Diamondalxs) January 16, 2023

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy said.

Kennedy added there was no proof of a prior relationship between the involved parties.

Harris was a passenger in the car. The driver of the vehicle stated he returned fire after his car was shot at.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” a statement from the university reads. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”