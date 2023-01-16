Dolphland Creative Director Skye Williams explained that each room design came from friends, family, and collaborators close to Dolph. “This is very authentic to him and there was a lot of time and energy and effort put into this by people who love him.”

Additional attendees included Jay Adino (Empire), Lowkey (Apple Music), Georgette Cline (Editorial Director, XXL), Dimas Sanfiorenzo (Okayplayer Managing Editor), Gray Rizzy (SiriusXM/Hip Hop Nation), Jerry Barrow (Head of Content, Hip Hop DX), actor Hassan Jackson, Drea Jackson (Sound Clous), Kelly Jackson (SiriusXM), Alvin Aqua Blanco (Managing Editor, Hip Hop Wired), Michael Saponara and Marc Ellibert (Billboard), Jade Gomez (News Editor, Paper Mag), Justin Frasier-Wright (Complex), Robyn Mowatt (Okay Player), Kim Osorio and JT Soyemi (BET), Rosy Rodriguez (Say Less Podcast), and Mecca Rashawn (My Expert Opinion Podcast) among many others in the media. ﻿

This weekend in New York City, Young Dolph’s label Paper Route Empire hosted a cocktail launch celebration for “Dolphland,” a traveling pop-up museum exhibit celebrating the life of Young Dolph and his new posthumous album “Paper Route Frank.” Co-hosted by platinum-selling PRE recording artist and Dolph protegee Key Glock, hundreds of industry friends, media and NYC’s Hip Hop glitterati such as Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino and many others, packed the pop-up to get an exclusive first glance of the exhibit throughout the three-hour private opening. The premium open bar flowed and DJ Clue along with Dolph’s DJ Rocksteddy kept the vibes going in honor of the late Hip Hop artist.

Advertisement

Screen Shot 2023 01 16 at 9.20.26 PM

Screen Shot 2023 01 16 at 9.20.41 PM

Conceptualized by Paper Route Empire and Young Dolph’s manager Allen Parks of Street Execs Management in conjunction with curating partner Trap Music Museum, the multi-room art exhibit features original artwork of various mediums portraying Adolph “Young Dolph” Thorton Jr. throughout various stages of his life, and celebrating his musical legacy.

Dolphland Creative Director Skye Williams explained that each room design came from friends, family, and collaborators close to Dolph. “This is very authentic to him and there was a lot of time and energy and effort put into this by people who love him.”

Additional attendees included Jay Adino (Empire), Lowkey (Apple Music), Georgette Cline (Editorial Director, XXL), Dimas Sanfiorenzo (Okayplayer Managing Editor), Gray Rizzy (SiriusXM/Hip Hop Nation), Jerry Barrow (Head of Content, Hip Hop DX), actor Hassan Jackson, Drea Jackson (Sound Clous), Kelly Jackson (SiriusXM), Alvin Aqua Blanco (Managing Editor, Hip Hop Wired), Michael Saponara and Marc Ellibert (Billboard), Jade Gomez (News Editor, Paper Mag), Justin Frasier-Wright (Complex), Robyn Mowatt (Okay Player), Kim Osorio and JT Soyemi (BET), Rosy Rodriguez (Say Less Podcast), and Mecca Rashawn (My Expert Opinion Podcast) among many others in the media. ﻿