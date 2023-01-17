Bold Move? 6ix9ine Flexes $1M in Cash and Drops a Pin for His Arrival to NYC

Tekashi 6ix9ine is living life on the edge. Hitting Instagram, Hip-Hop’s known informant hit Instagram to flex $1 million and let people in his hometown New York City know that he was on the way.

“On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and on my mother I’m by myself here’s what the jet lady texted me I copy and pasted it,” 6ix9ine wrote. “Arriving:6:45PM. Airport: signature flight. 1 Airport Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960. Well I’m with the kid who recorded this video but he’s like 5’4 140 solid I swear.”

In the picture, Tekashi is cuddled up with a million in cash on a private jet. The post was the latest effort to show that he isn’t scared to walk any street after snitching during the trial of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Akademiks, 6ix9ine’s friend, saw the post and just offered a brief statement: “bad idea.”

As a legendary troll, while everyone is unfollowing Gunna for his alleged snitching in the YSL Rico case, Tekashi decided to follow him.