Boosie is Against Funk Flex Playing New 6ix9ine Music: ‘Ban All Rats’

Boosie Badazz is not here for Funk Flex, adding 6ix9ine singles back to his rotation.

Seeing the news online, Boosie hit Instagram comments and fired off a message in all caps.

“STICK TO IT FLEX WE NEED THIS [BAN] ALL THEM RATS,” Boosie wrote.

After previously banning the rapper due to snitching in the past, Funk Flex is reversing course, announcing he will add the rapper back to his Serato.

Funk Flex stated he spoke with Jim Jones, who stated there is no tolerance for testifying and cooperation. On his end, Flex revealed he is speaking for himself only and will play 6ix9ine’s music because a lot of current rappers are doing exactly what he did.

“Man who we kidding,” Flex wrote. “Its seems that these new rappers aint doing 10-20 years with / for anybody.”

He added, “Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, Fetty Wap, Boosie, Albee Al, Casanova, Sheff G and Young Thug are the last of that stand up tradition.

“6ix9ine u got new music? Send it! Thursday 7pm.”

Boosie has been pointing out all the rats. After Gunna was released from jail after taking an Alford plea to one count of racketeering, Boosie fired off a string of tweets.

Gunna released a statement regarding taking the Alford plea, saying, “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL.” Gunna added, “An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”