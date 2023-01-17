As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have died down over the last year or so, we are still very much still feeling its long-term effects. Some people who contracted the virus still face health problems caused by the virus, many lost family members, and many have PTSD from their experience with the virus.

DJ Jazzy Jeff was one of those people who struggled with the virus but made it through and still talks about his experience with it. The legendary DJ talked about his experience in a recent interview with AllHipHop.

“I was one of the first people to get sick, and I almost didn’t make it,” Jeff said. “I got sick the day the world shut down. That was the day it hit me. I actually did a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, which was the nation’s first hot spot. I came home and realized the world wasn’t right,” he added.

Advertisement

He went on to say that he told his wife that they needed to stock up on supplies, seeing how many were rushing to grocery stores to stock up on food and other items before they quarantined. “We kind of looked at each other like, ‘OK, the store is going to be crazy tomorrow,’” he said. “The next words that came out of my mouth was, ‘Babe, I don’t feel good.’ And she was like, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I’m just a little achy.’ She said, ‘OK, we have everything we need. Let’s go home and you can take a hot shower.’”

Jeff didn’t know he had COVID, and said that he contracted it so early that nobody knew the symptoms. He stated that doctors diagnosed him with double pneumonia, not knowing that pneumonia was a side effect of COVID. “I didn’t know I had COVID. I went to the doctor and they said I had double pneumonia. They sent me home to sit perfectly still,” he said. “That was so early, we didn’t know symptoms and things like that. I didn’t know pneumonia was a side effect of COVID. Like, I was really, really bad. It was bad to the point where Lynette started making phone calls.”

He added in the interview that his wife had been contacted by a journalist to see how he was doing becuase 15 people had died at a party he DJ’ed at. “Long story short, because I was in the first wave of people to get sick, I knew how serious this was very, very early. I was like, ‘I know the world is not going to be in a place like we know it for at least two years.’ I knew that in April 2020 just because of how sick I was.”