Drake hit Instagram to show love to one of his heroes, Fabolous. Drizzy would share throwback images of Fab in throwback jerseys and thank him for his contributions to Hip-Hop and it they influenced his career.

“Wouldn’t be anywhere without this guy real shit @myfabolouslife,” Drake wrote. “Was really just taking in how much you influenced everything for me.”

Drake via his IG story — Jan 16th. pic.twitter.com/fGVYELeGFF — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 16, 2023

In their career, Drake and Fabolous collaborated once, on Loso’s “Throw It in the Bag” remix. Hopefully, they will get together again. In the interim, Drake dropped off his “Jumbotron Shit” video below.

