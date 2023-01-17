Funk Flex To Start Playing 6ix9ine’s Music Again Due To Other Rappers Cooperating in Investigations

Funk Flex says he is getting back to spinning Tekashi 6ix9ine’s songs. After previously banning the rapper due to snitching in the past, Funk Flex is reversing course, announcing he will add the rapper back to his Serato.

Funk Flex stated he spoke with Jim Jones, who stated there is no tolerance for testifying and cooperation. On his end, Flex revealed he is speaking for himself only and will play 6ix9ine’s music because a lot of current rappers are doing exactly what he did.

“Man who we kidding,” Flex wrote. “Its seems that these new rappers aint doing 10-20 years with / for anybody.”

He added, “Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, Fetty Wap, Boosie, Albee Al, Casanova, Sheff G and Young Thug are the last of that stand up tradition.

“6ix9ine u got new music? Send it! Thursday 7pm.”

The same day as Flex’s announcement, ip-Hop’s known informant hit Instagram to flex $1 million and let people in his hometown New York City know that he was on the way.

“On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and on my mother I’m by myself here’s what the jet lady texted me I copy and pasted it,” 6ix9ine wrote. “Arriving:6:45PM. Airport: signature flight. 1 Airport Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960. Well I’m with the kid who recorded this video but he’s like 5’4 140 solid I swear.”

In the picture, Tekashi is cuddled up with a million in cash on a private jet. The post was the latest effort to show that he isn’t scared to walk any street after snitching during the trial of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Akademiks, 6ix9ine’s friend, saw the post and just offered a brief statement: “bad idea.”