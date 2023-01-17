With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many are anticipating Rihanna’s halftime performance. Surely she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time in between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.

Now, it’s being reported that Jay-Z is helping her with her performance, which raises the question will he be one of her special guests. According to CapitalFM, Hov and Roc Nation are organizing the performance set for February 12.

While this does not necessarily mean Hov will join Rihanna on stage, the most we could hope for is to see the two of them perform “Run This Town.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn, Hov said in a statement after it was announced Rihanna would be the halftime show performer. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared a teaser of what might be expected to come in her performance.