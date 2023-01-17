Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit after he sampled a song for one of his DONDA 2 singles without permission. Ye dropped “Flowers,” but according to The Blast, he did not get the proper approval from Trax Records.

In the lawsuit, the song used is called “Move Your Body” by Marshall Jefferson. The single is also referred to as “The House Music Anthem.” The “Flowers” song was an ode to Kim Kardashian.

Not only did Ye not get approval, but the suit also states he “unauthorized sample taken by West is repeated at least 22 times” throughout the single.

Kanye West has been sidestepping a number of people. One of those is his legal team, which wanted to serve Ye with a letter severing their ties. According to AllHipHop, the Greenberg Traurig Law Firm gave up attempting to find Ye, instead opting to use Los Angeles newspapers to announce his dismissal as a client.

The firm called its latest effort a “multi-prong approach” in its efforts to discontinue business.

“Publication of the Withdrawal Order’s contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order,” the firm wrote in legal documents. “Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order.”

The forthcoming ads follow concerns that the rapper was missing. Kanye West was said to be missing after his lawyers couldn’t reach him to inform him that he was dropped as a client. The law firm dropped the rapper after his antisemitic rants.

West went gone about a month ago. In court, his former business manager, who is suing him for $4.5 million, stated that he hasn’t communicated to Ye in weeks.

Surprisingly, Ye allegedly did not spend the Christmas holidays with his four children: 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old son Psalm.

Friends say he would never miss the holidays with his children, whom he adores.

Greenberg Traurig LLP, which formerly represented West, told Insider magazine that the firm was unable to locate West in order to inform him that he had been dropped as a client.

But now we all know he was off getting married.