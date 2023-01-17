Cardi B is opening up further about Offset’s condition following the death of Takeoff. Speaking with Jason Lee, Cardi revealed the moment she and Offset found out about Takeoff’s death.

“We were in bed. We were supposed to go to LaLa’s party in New York, and my daughter threw up all over my costume,” Cardi revealed. “Halloween was over ’cause it was just so much throw-up on the custome and I ain’t have nothing to wear.

“So we just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone and he was just like, ‘No!’ He’s screaming and screaming. He’s screaming like, ‘No! No! No! No!’

“He’s like, ‘TakeOff is dead.’ I smacked him and said, ‘Don’t say that!’ And then he’s just like screaming and throwing things, throwing up, running all over. And I was so scared, I was crying so much. It was terrible.”

You can hear the clip below.

Cardi B speaks out about her and Offset finding out about Takeoff’s death in a new interview with Jason Lee. pic.twitter.com/Ph4QdwwZ1A — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 17, 2023

In Dec. 2022, Offset opened up to his followers about dealing with Takeoff’s death. Over the weekend, Offset stated he was “in a dark place.”

In a dark place 🖕🏾 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 8, 2022

Ahead of that moment, Cardi B revealed the household struggle of keeping her husband, Offset, happy following the death of fellow Migos member Takeoff. Cardi hit Twitter and delivered a message via Twitter voice notes.