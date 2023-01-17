With a huge lineup of the biggest hip-hop and R&B performers, Lovers & Friends will return on May 6, 2023 to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds to celebrate the continued development of the featured genres.

The incredible lineup will feature performances from over 45 artists, including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Nelly, Pitbull, as well as modern fan favorites Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and many more.

Tickets for the general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and VIP Cabana presale go on sale at www.loversandfriendsfest.com on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 AM PST, and any leftover tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 PM PST on the same day. Payment plans for layaways start at $19.99. Preferential viewing places, charging stations, a designated entry lane at the festival gate, air-conditioned restrooms, and more are all included in VIP packages. There are VIP cabanas with exclusive viewing sections and VIP services, such as meal coupons and some complimentary drinks, accelerated entrance, and more.

