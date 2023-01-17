MC Lyte Gets to Keep Get Music Catalog in Finalized Divorce Settlement

MC Lyte has officially ended her marriage with John Wyche. With the divorce settlement complete, MC Lyte can keep her music catalog.

Lyte married Wyche in August 2017, and the two split in January 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties, which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife,” court docs read, according to The Blast.

During the settlement, the prenup terms were honored, with Lyte keeping all her possessions, including clothing, jewelry, watches, and more. Most importantly, Lyte will retain her music catalogs and other creative property, including royalties in her creative works.”

There will also be no spousal support at the conclusion of the marriage.