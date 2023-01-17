It seems like many more are joining the bandwagon in following Gunna on social media. Over the weekend, observant fans noticed Meek Mill had unfollowed Gunna on Instagram, shortly after they discovered Lil Baby had unfollowed him as well.

This all stems from the backlash that erupted after Gunna took an Alford plea deal in court, which meant formally admitting his guilt while simultaneously preserving his innocence. Gunna was released from jail on December 14th of last year, after the Atlanta rapper pleaded guilty to a single charge in his RICO case.

With Young Thug still behind bars, a video surfaced online of Gunna stating YSL is in fact a gang. This statement certainly does not help Thug’s current predicament, as prosecutors pinpoint him to be the leader of the gang.

Free thug … free gunna … free ysl … everybody deserves a bail! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 1, 2022

Free gunna asap💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 18, 2022

What’s interesting is Meek Mill had Gunna’s back when the YSL crew had gotten arrested, even dedicated a whole tweet stating “Free Gunna ASAP.” Given the Philadelphia’s rapper own experiences with the system, he even wrote that “everybody deserves a bail.”

With Gunna’s actions under high surveillance, his first post on Instagram since his release certainly didn’t help the situation. Posting a photo of himself in what appears to be his living room, Gunna writes in the caption: “N*ggas acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side . #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

Lil Durk previews a new song dissing Gunna. pic.twitter.com/qkEfR7sRc5 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 15, 2023

If that’s not enough, Lil Durk recently posted a video snippet of an unreleased song, leaving fans concluding that the Chicago rapper takes a subliminal shot at Gunna.

Lil Durk raps in the clip: “What happened to Virgil he probably gon’ tell, I let him go because Timo ain’t selling. Thank 7 and Booka, I’m bragging on Melvin. When lil boo and them mad, it ain’t nothing you can tell them. I can tell you what I did for the streets. You got the paperwork, did it and reached. I got on Clubhouse and got in the beef.”

Lil Durk and Gunna previously collaborated on a song called ”What Happened to Virgil,” released in 2022. Durk’s lyrics also allude to the fact that Gunna may be a snitch, and that he may have told on others in the YSL RICO indictment.

The most surprising unfollow comes from Lil Baby, mostly because the two have collaborated on endless hit records and even created a whole mixtape together (Drip Harder released in 2018). Aside from cutting social media ties, Young Thug’s sister and brother seemingly did not support Gunna’s Instagram post either.

While the judge ultimately sentenced Gunna to five years with time served, the remaining time was suspended. Gunna’s current deal plea includes serving 500 hours of community service.