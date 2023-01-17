With a fight record of 28-0 with 26 KO’s and co-signs from some of the greatest boxers of all time, including Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis is surely one of the greatest, if not the greatest lightweight boxer right now.

Apparently his quick and vicious fighting style has garnered some comparisons between him and boxing legend and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who was known for his punching power and early knockouts.

TMZ caught up with the former heavyweight champion in LA and was asked what he thought about comparisons between himself and “Tank” Davis.

“Tank is a great fighter,” Tyson said. “He’ll be [a legend] too if he keeps fighting.”

Davis remains undefeated after a 9th-round TKO versus Hector Garcia. At the beginning of the 9th, Garcia’s team said that their fighter would not continue. Garcia later said that he got hit so hard in the last round that he could not see.

Davis’ next fight will probably be his most anticipated yet as he fights undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia on April 15th in Las Vegas.