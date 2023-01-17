Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason).

A source recently told PEOPLE that both 34-year-olds are filled with joy and enjoying their first run of parenthood, with the baby boy approximately eight years old. The insider states, “Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy.”

They also add that the A$AP Mob founder is “very involved as well and a great dad.”

Advertisement

Last month, Rihanna took to TikTok to share a heartwarming clip of their son in his car seat in the back, with the “Diamonds” recording artist presumably in the passenger seat and the vehicle in motion. The video sees the infant smiling at his mother, as she asks him, “You tryna get mommy’s phone?” – before zooming in on his tiny hands.

The viral clip currently boasts over 5.5 million likes and counting, serving as Rih’s first post on the social media app. The caption reads “hacked,” capturing the beautiful moment with a splash of comedy.

Rihanna first shared her baby bump last January, after being photographed in New York City. At the time, a source shared her sentiments about Rihanna’s excitement for motherhood.

“Rihanna is doing well,” she states. “They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different,” they add. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

Fans were overjoyed when she made an appearance on the Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in November of from return to music came in the form of the single “Lift Me Up,” whose vocals paired perfectly as the movie took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

What’s next for Rih? Her highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl, as she announced she’d be the headlining act. The 34-year-old told The Associated Press, “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special. It was now or never for me.”

This year’s Super Bowl will serve as Rihanna’s first live show since she blessed the Grammys in 2018 with an unforgettable performance of “Wild Thoughts.”