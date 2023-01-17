C.J. Stroud has declared for the NFL draft. The Ohio State star quarterback will enter the top-five territory, joining Alabama’s Bryce Young as one of the top QB talents available this coming April.

“The process has been difficult,” Stroud said in his announcement, “and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”

ESPN highlights, by declaring for the draft, Stroud has essentially guaranteed himself $35 million in his first NFL contract.

Stroud will wrap his Ohio State career with a 21-4 record, 85 touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions.