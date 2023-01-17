On a recent episode of DJUTV, Dipset capo Jim Jones was asked about former friend and affiliate Max B and Jones immediately halted the trajectory of the convo and responded very harshly without mentioning the Wave God’s name.

Jones said, “I don’t talk about dead people, and I don’t talk about people locked up. If I say some s**t, I wanna be able to say it to your face if I have to.” He went on saying, “That was one thing I always made it a point to do, so just keep that in mind for the next time you speak to a real n***a and talk about dead people or somebody that’s locked up,”

As previously reported, Max B is slated to come home from prison this year, even though he was sentenced to 75 years in 2006 on robbery and murder charges. With two sentence reductions since then, Max had his homie French Montana announce his pending arrival via his new “Lemonade” single, which was just released last week.

