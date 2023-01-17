LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
“Hey,” Smith said to get James’ attention. “You played against my dad your first NBA game ever.”
Smith’s dad, Jabari Smith Sr., was on the Sacramento Kings when James started his career in Oct. 2003. In the postgame, James told ESPN the moment made him feel old.
“It made me feel extremely old when Junior told me that,” James said. “I think he even said it like, ‘You probably feel old.'”
“He was kind of mad because he said I made him feel old,” Smith said. “I knew I was going to tell him that; just something my dad had told me. I didn’t really know. That’s just a great stat.”
After the game, James found Smith Sr. and asked him how it felt to watch his son on the court. King James has long mentioned his last goal in the NBA is to play next to or against his son Bronny James.
For the game, Bron dropped 48 points in a 140-132 win.