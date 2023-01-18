Antonio Brown Banned from Snapchat After Posting Image Receiving Oral Sex From Mother of His Child

Antonio Brown trended on Twitter after fans of the former NFL wide receiver clicked on his Snapchat story. What did they find? A picture of AB receiving oral sex from the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

Kyriss released a statement on the post, revealing that she reported the post, signaling she was not in agreement with the picture release.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Chelsie said to TMZ. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

Just last week, Brown was accused by the woman who accused him of domestic violence of sending “explicit videos” to her son.

Brown is the father of the child, but the woman states Brown “started throwing a fit” upon his arrival home, leading to a domestic dispute. TMZ notes, in the conversation with authorities, the woman stated Brown was “sending explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

The woman can be heard yelling at Brown, “This is not legal!”

Brown threw the woman out of the house, corroborated by a neighbor who also placed a phone call. Brown allegedly threw a shoe at the woman leading to an arrest warrant.

Brown ducked charges after the woman “recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm.”