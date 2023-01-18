Over the past few years, the Mount Rushmore of hip-hop conversation has loomed on. While the talk might not be as popular as it was just a couple of years ago, many people and media outlets are still putting them out and spurring controversy. Yesterday, January 17, hip-hop Twitter page Raphousetv shared their Mount Rushmore of Chicago rap.
Raphousetv’s Mount Rushmore included G Herbo, Lil Durk, King Von, and Chief Keef, leaving out older Chicago rappers like Kanye, Twista, Common, and Lupe Fiasco.
After the post was tweeted, it sparked a lot of debate and controversy, especially over the exclusion of Kanye. Many said that there needs to be a Mount Rushmore for the older generation of rappers and the newer generation.
During a 2021 interview, G Herbo was asked about his top 4 Chicago rappers during the height of the rap Mount Rushmore conversation. Herbo said that his top 4 from Chicago included Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, Polo G & himself. After being called out for not having any older Chicago artists, he said there needed to be two lists, one for the newer artists and one for the older ones.