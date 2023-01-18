Over the past few years, the Mount Rushmore of hip-hop conversation has loomed on. While the talk might not be as popular as it was just a couple of years ago, many people and media outlets are still putting them out and spurring controversy. Yesterday, January 17, hip-hop Twitter page Raphousetv shared their Mount Rushmore of Chicago rap.

Raphousetv’s Mount Rushmore included G Herbo, Lil Durk, King Von, and Chief Keef, leaving out older Chicago rappers like Kanye, Twista, Common, and Lupe Fiasco.

After the post was tweeted, it sparked a lot of debate and controversy, especially over the exclusion of Kanye. Many said that there needs to be a Mount Rushmore for the older generation of rappers and the newer generation.

Advertisement

Any Chicago Mount Rushmore without kanye doesn’t count https://t.co/mal1hAEdRh — جمال (@Giftedmal) January 17, 2023

you would need to do an older / newer generation Mt. Rushmore. Because no Ye, Common, Twista & Lupe is nuts.



Also people gotta stop acting like Chance doesn't belong on this — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 17, 2023

I think both of y’all are correct. Kanye, Common, Lupe, Twista are Chicago’s Mount Rushmore and them other folks are Chiraq’s https://t.co/HR6Sr67bvG — I like to lie (@a7_blu) January 18, 2023

During a 2021 interview, G Herbo was asked about his top 4 Chicago rappers during the height of the rap Mount Rushmore conversation. Herbo said that his top 4 from Chicago included Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, Polo G & himself. After being called out for not having any older Chicago artists, he said there needed to be two lists, one for the newer artists and one for the older ones.