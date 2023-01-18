Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will get released in China after the nation has lifted a ban on Marvel Movies. Citizens of China will also get to see Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania once it releases next month.

According to Variety, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters in China on Feb. 7, with the latest edition of Ant-Man coming to theaters on Feb. 17, the same day as it opens worldwide. The films will be the first Marvel features to show in the nation since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and the first installment of the post-Blip world in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Endgame made $632 million in China alone.

Marvel films are not the only Disney products that have been soft-banned in the nation. An actual reason as to why has not been revealed but is likely in response to increased tensions between China and the United States.

Advertisement

You can see the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania below.