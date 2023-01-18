There has been a lot of criticism over the new $10 million sculpture designed to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The latest comes from Dr. King’s cousin by marriage, Coretta Scott King’s cousin Seneca Scott who stated the new piece of art “looked like a penis.”

Scott is a former mayoral candidate for the city of Oakland, California. Once he saw the work that was unveiled in Boston, she declared it was insulting to Dr. King’s family, according to CNN.

The artwork, titled “The Embrace,” is supposed to mirror a moment in which Dr. King hugs Corretta Scott King after finding out he won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. Scott agreed that you could see the vision from all angles, but at a certain angle “it’s a stump that looked like a penis. That’s a joke.”

A new monument in tribute to MLK & Coretta Scott King was unveiled in Boston Common, to decidedly mixed reactions over the weekend.



Called ‘The Embrace,’ the sculpture is intended to represent a hug between the legendary civil rights leader and his wife. pic.twitter.com/xEnRjCUMKt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 17, 2023

Scott doubled down on the sentiment when speaking with compactmag.com, stating it looks “like a pair of hands hugging a beefy penis.”

But Scott isn’t the only critic of the artwork. People have chimed in their options on Twitter all week. Many of them are not flattering.

The new sculpture in Boston Common called "Embrace" is an abomination.



It looks like two sets of arms hugging a giant turd. pic.twitter.com/5e923MjaNc — American Soldier for Christ (@johnrackham82) January 15, 2023

Video of the Embrace MLK statue in Boston…



Is there any angle where this does not look pornographic? pic.twitter.com/Xn3wDwxR3x — DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) January 14, 2023

This is the new statue that is supposed to honor Martin Luther King called "The Embrace." I can understand why the King Family is outraged. pic.twitter.com/yPegTj0LGr — Razorsmack 🇺🇸 (@Razorsmack1) January 17, 2023

