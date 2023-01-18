Hip-Hop hit the White House. The Golden State Warriors attended the White House in the customary celebration that celebrates American Sports champions. The Shade Room highlights, joining the Dubs for their victory tour were Oakland legends and Warriors lovers E-40 and Too Short.

Joining the two superstar rappers at the Warriors ceremony were Sway Calloway, Mistah F.A.B., and Vital Versatility CEO Didier Morais. All of the stars took pictures in the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Before presenting President Biden and Vice President Harris with Warriors jersey’s Curry, Biden and Harris addressed those gathered. Nancy Pelosi, E-40, as well as other politicians and Bag Area musicians were in attendance. pic.twitter.com/uZVbkA1DKW — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 17, 2023

Legends like 40 and Short were invited with good reason. Earlier this year, Too $hort was advocating for his favorite team, telling critics to chill out on his Golden State Warriors. The Oakland legend spoke with TMZ and acknowledged the slump of his Dubs but stated they have the championship pedigree to bounce back.

Advertisement

“The Warriors weren’t seen as a championship team since KD left,” Short said. “Last year the Warriors played good at the very end of the season, got in the playoffs and won it.”

He added, “In music terms, we make a lot of dope songs but when its time to mix those songs down, and master them, and put them on an actual project, all that stuff you were loving in the studio may not fly when you put it out to the public.”