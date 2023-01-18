According to declassified documents released by the FBI, late Chicago rapper King Von put out a hit on his late rival, Chi-Town rapper FBG Duck. An interview with a confidential informant has revealed that Von initially placed a $50K hit on Duck before raising the price to $100,000.

According to the interview, Von bought “O Block” chains for the people responsible for killing FBG Duck back in August 2020 in Chicago.

This news comes after an old tweet from Von who claimed that the now-deceased rappers had actually put their beef in behind them and planned to collaborate to boost the morale of the Windy City.

Advertisement