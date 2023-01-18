Ice-T and Law & Order SVU co-star Christopher Meloni cleared the air regarding rumors that the two have been beefing on the set.

According to a tweet from Meloni, Ice-T sent him a screenshot from an email he had received that said that the two had been beefing since Meloni’s return to the Law & Order franchise.

“To Whom It May Concern,” the email started. “The National ENQUIRER is preparing to publish a story reporting actors Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are feuding since the latter’s return to the franchise.”



The email adds that the source of the rumored beef is due to Ice-T growing envious of Meloni for the attention he has been getting.

Ice-T took to Twitter, where he quoted a Tweet Meloni had posted of the email. “Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”

Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS. https://t.co/fhbglPPLs9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 16, 2023

Meloni left the long-running show in 2011 in its 12th season. However, he returned to SVU in 2021 with his own spinoff show, Law & Order: Organized Crime.