Is Frank Ocean moving toward a new album? With a headlining performance at Coachella on the way, Ocean is hinting at a potential new body of work through upcoming merch.

In posters, Ocean details the story of an artist who is sitting in front of two men in suits, label executives, as he details that he once believed singles were the way of the future and playlisting took over. Ocean now details that he thinks bodies of work matter.

“In the summer of 2019, Blonded produced a photo series shot on Thursday, August 8, 2019 by photographer Michael Marcelle,” the message opened. “The photo series follows the story of a fictitious Recording Artist as he navigates the radio system.

“The Recording Artist attempts to explain to the major music label the singles distribution model as opposed to the long-form album model. The Recording Artist believes the latter to be outdated, and that releasing singles is more suited to modern consumption habits where people curate their own playlists which are then shared within private circles. The meeting does not appear to be productive.”

The note closes, “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again interested in more durational bodies of work.”

Back sides of the posters from the recent Blonded merch sale tell a narrative that’s as close to an album announcement as we’ll ever get from Frank Ocean. pic.twitter.com/15nvU780No — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) January 16, 2023

Frank Ocean’s last album was 2016’s Blonde.