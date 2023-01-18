Janet Jackson’s managers are accusing the legendary pop star of non-payment on fees for nearly a quarter million dollars..

According to The Blast:

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the Grammy-winning singer is having legal action taken against her for what her managers are calling “unpaid services.” The lawsuit has been filed against Jackson and several of her companies dating back to 2017. The suit claims Jackson entered into a “business management services agreement” in August of 2017 with David Weise and Associates.

The company describes itself as “the largest business management firm in the country.” They also boast that they are no strangers to working with entertainers and such. “We work alongside the world’s top artists in music, film, and television, as well as athletes, executives, entrepreneurs, and other high achievers, offering a sophisticated range of concierge-style services to meet their lifestyle management needs.”

The company is accusing Jackson of bailing on paying the full amount owed for their involvement in her career. Obviously, Jackson is a big star who could probably pay the debt sooner rather than later. The total allegedly owed is $238,593.88.

