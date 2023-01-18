Words by: Brandon Simmons

First, John Legend welcomes a new baby, and now he has launched a skincare line. The R&B crooner has introduced his new line, Loved01. The line is meant to treat “melanin-rich skin,” according to their website.

The EGOT winner collaborated with Dr. Naana Boakye, a well-known dermatologist, on the products. He leaned on Dr. Boakye’s experience with melanated skin.

Loved01 consists of products for both the face and body. As the line kicks off, consumers can purchase face and body wash, shave cream, exfoliating cleanser, face, and body moisturizer, and toning mist. The new beauty line utilizes natural ingredients often a staple within the community. Coconut oil, Shea butter, and Jojoba oil are some of the used elements.

One of the best things about the line is its pricing, as the “Ordinary People” singer wanted to deliver a high-quality product at a reasonable price.

“We hope to help democratize the beauty space by offering high-quality products at an accessible price point. Everyone deserves to be seen, represented, and provided with the tools to love themselves, starting with healthy skin”, Legend said in a statement.

The line will be available on its website, in Walmart, and in CVS at the start of February, with prices ranging from $10 to $15. The father of three further discussed the pricing of his line with Cosmopolitan.