Lids have supplied fitted caps since its inception. Its contribution and importance are one of many staples in Hip-Hop. Following the E-commerce store’s success, LidsHatDrop.com, the headwear specialist, has taken its talents to a brick-and-motor location in Queens.

“Queens is the epicenter of fitted hat culture,” said CEO Britten Maughan. “A lot of the fitted hat trends has originated in New York City, especially in Queens.”

“Lids Hat Drop was born from us listening to the community,” said Alexandra Mason, VP of Marketing for Lids and Ames Watson. “You can always buy a hat online, but you can’t replace that in-person connection. That’s why the brick and mortar is so important and why it means so much to us to have opened it in Queens.”

LHD Queens will carry exclusive Ebbets Field Flannels (EFF) products. Since 1988, EFF has told the untold stories of baseball history through American-made, vintage, and authentic sportswear.

EFF has already been donned by stars like LeBron James and spotted in films like 42 and A League of Their Own. LHD Queens will now exclusively feature their hats and sweaters.

Lids Hat Drop will have private label adjustable and fitted hats, along with recent Lids collaborations like Marvel and Playboy. The store will also include Custom Zones, allowing consumers to customize their headwear with various designs.

The store is located at 168-05 Jamaica Ave in Queens, NY.

In addition to to the first brick & mortar, Lids Hat Drop, Lids has opened its collegiate-focused store, Lids University, highlighting the transformation the brand holds in the retail space.

Lids also recently celebrated National Hat Day (Jan. 15), which closely aligned with hat community initiatives like the Ultimate Hat Collector competition, honoring the collectors with the most impressive hat collections. As the group has grown into something genuinely unique, the competition has brought together cap collectors from across state boundaries and international borders. Omar Heras, the 2022 winner, has built a collection of over 800 hats over the past 18 years and even has a Lids tattoo, demonstrating the important role the retailer has had in the lives of residents in this community.

This week, Lids has released the exclusive Heroes vs. Villains collection. 32 MLB models are divided into two colorways and will be available this Friday only at lidshatdrop.com.

You can get a preview below.