Microsoft will begin 2023 with massive layoffs. According to CBS News, the tech giant will shed talent due to the impact of the economy.

The news, originally reported by Sky News, states the software company will announce the layoffs in the forthcoming days, and nearly 5% or 11,000 positions will be cut worldwide. Engineering divisions appear to be the target for talent removal.

Microsoft declined to comment, citing the news is a “rumor.” Microsoft currently employs over 200,000 people across the globe.

Microsoft said earlier this month that it would provide all U.S.-based employees unlimited time off under a new “Discretionary Time off” policy.