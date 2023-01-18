Missy Elliott Celebrates Aaliyah on What Would Have Been Her 44th Birthday: ‘You will forever be the BLUEPRINT’

Missy Elliott remembered Aaliyah online on what would have been the singer’s 44th birthday (Jan. 16). Hitting Twitter, Missy called the late singer the “BLUEPRINT.”

“You will forever be the BLUEPRINT of what it means to STEP OUTSIDE the box MUSICALLY & creating NEW style in FASHION & a NATURAL at acting & being GREAT at them all The World will always feel your IMPACT & LOVE you shared 4ever,” Missy wrote online.

You will forever be the BLUEPRINT of what it means to STEP OUTSIDE the box MUSICALLY & creating NEW style in FASHION & a NATURAL at acting & being GREAT at them all☺️The World will always feel your IMPACT & LOVE you shared 4ever🕊💜 pic.twitter.com/dlAW0WZIHI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 16, 2023

In more Missy Elliott news, the legend will take the stage at the 2023 edition of the Lovers & Freinds festival. She also will be celebrated during Grammy weekend.

