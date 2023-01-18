The Last of Us is already a TV sensation. HBO’s new series, an adaptation of the insanely popular video game, has become the second-biggest debut for the premium network in the last thirteen years. The show’s debut only follows House of the Dragon.

According to Variety, The Last of Us‘ first episode pulled in 4.7 million U.S. viewers across the linear HBO channel and the streaming service HBO Max. It is the second-largest opening for an HBO show since 2010’s Boardwalk Empire.

The Last of Us premiere has topped performances from HBO staples like Euphoria, Chornobyl, Westworld, Game of Thrones, and True Detective.

“We are thrilled to see fans of the series and game alike experience this iconic story in a new way, and we extend our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success,” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & HBO Max Content, said. “Congratulations to Craig, Neil and the brilliant cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We look forward to fans around the world enjoying the rest of the season.”

According to HBO: The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

New episodes arrive on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.