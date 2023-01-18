Trippie Redd is on the way with new music. Hitting Instagram, Trippie shared a tracklist for the new release, Mansion Musik, which will have Chief Keef as the executive producer.

“Mansion Musik comment #MM 80k times if you want the COVER and RELEASE DATE 💿 #MM $MM ?MM !MM I love you all and thanks for your patience. GO ! Executive produced by @chieffkeeffsossa,” Trippie wrote online.

The new project will be 25 tracks in length and is set to bring in futures from Chicago’s Sosa, along with Future, Lil Baby, JuiceWRLD, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, BIG30, LUCKI, Rich The Kid, Ski Mask The Slump God, G Herbo, DaBaby, Lil B, and more.

You can see the tracklist below. TMZ states the release drops this Friday.