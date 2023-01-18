A man in Washington State has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a barista at a drive-thru window. Security footage shows the man, with a very distinct tattoo, approach the drive-thru window for what should have been receiving his order. Instead, the man reaches out with a zip tie and attempts to kidnap the worker.

Security footage shared by the Auburn Police Department shows the man attempting to pull the worker, who yanks her arm back inside the window. The man then pulls off and drives away. The man was identified by his tattoo and arrested a day later.

You can see the video from the incident below.

