A$AP Rocky may have recently become a new dad, but he’s not wasting any time in the studio. Today, the Harlem, New York native unveils his latest single, “Same Problems?” via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.

The new single sees Rocky reflecting on all the losses he’s had to ensure over the years, especially artists in the rap game. The song was initially previewed during his Amazon Music Live concert in Los Angeles, in which he paid homage to Takeoff, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and even Biggie during his set.

He introduces the song by stating, “Rest in peace, to everybody we lost in Hip-Hop throughout the years. You gotta know that we’re the highest statistic of losing people. No other genres loses rockstars, pop singers, and country artists. Hip-hopers, we get killed and shot everyday. Overdoses and all sorts of unfortunate events, so this next song is dedicated to everybody we lost or anybody who ever lost somebody.”

Advertisement

“Same Problems?” is a little slower than his usual tempo, taking the time to honor those who unfortunately lost their lives in the past few years. Additionally, the song arrives on the eighth death anniversary of Rocky’s close friend A$AP Yams.

Speaking to Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Rocky states, “I think I was feeling remorse. I think I was feeling plight. I think I was also feeling a sense of guilt, because every time we lose somebody in our community, we all, especially me, have a habit of just saying things like, ‘It’s messed up. It’s wrong. Why do these kind of things happen?’ You ask a bunch of questions and usually… I never took time out to really understand that I was part of the problem because I was contributing those kind of lyrics and whatnot to songs.”

He continues, “Without preaching too much, I just wanted to touch on something a bit different opposed to just being braggadocios, flamboyant and just regular rap content for me. I just kind of wanted to express myself and tell how I felt without preaching. And I think we can all relate. We all got the same problems. The irony that my biggest hit to date was … My first hit was ‘F*ckin’ Problems’. And now 10 years later exactly, I’m putting out a song named Same Problems. It’s just like problems, problems, you know what I mean?”

Last month, the 34-year-old revealed his new album is complete. Before the commercial break during Thursday Night Football, ASAP states, “Amazon, my first time back on the stage. My album is done, don’t be dumb. Let’s go!”

Rocky’s last full-length album was 2019’s Testing, which saw standout features from Kodak Black, Skepta, Kid Cudi, Juicy J, French Montana, Frank Ocean, T.I., and more.

“Same Problems?” arrives on the heels of Rocky’s last single, titled “Shittin’ Me,” released one month ago.

The Source recently covered that Rihanna and Rocky are enjoying parenthood, with Rih even calling A$AP Rocky a “great dad.”