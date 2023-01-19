Well, it looks like the long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic is one step closer to becoming a reality.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate has tapped Antoine Fuqua to direct the heavily anticipated biopic. The upcoming film entitled Michael, WAS written by Gladiator, The Aviator, Hugo writer John Logan and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King.

Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic for Lionsgate.



Fuqua made a statement to Deadline where he talked about the impact Michael Jackson had on him and how it will translate in the film.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” he told the publication. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

According to Lionsgate, Michael will “explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The movie is still in its development stages, and a cast has not been announced yet. However, the studio did say that production will begin sometime this year.