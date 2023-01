Last month, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Ray J and Princess Love announced they were finally done after four years of marriage and two children together. They also claimed that their on-again off-again divorce was finally headed to trial.

Now Ray is hinting that there may be some reconciliation. The one wish singer posted on Instagram proclaiming his love for his family stating he had to get his wife back.

THANKS FOR THE BDAY LOVE! – IM TAKING IT EASY TODAY! – FAMILY AND A FEW FRIENDS GONNA PULL UP! – I BEEN AT THIS HOTEL FOR 2 MONTHS IN LAS VEGAS ON SUPER GRIND MODE!! NEW NETWORK DEAL #DOSH – NEW MUSIC PROJECTS ON THE WAY! – HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!! GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING!! – STAY TUNED!! THIS NEW WAVE IM ON IS LIT IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS!! – #HAPPYBDAYRAYj – NEW START – NEW GOALS!! – NEW YEAR

Advertisement