Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu and Teddy Riley Among Inductees for 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Class

The next class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame will include Black music icons Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, and Teddy Riley. The 52nd annual induction and awards gala is set for Thursday, June 15, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

In addition to Sade and Snoop, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose are among the songwriters that will be included.

According to Billboard, this will be the fifth induction ceremony in which a songwriter affiliated with rap or hip-hop will be recognized. Snoop joins Jay-Z (2017), Jermaine Dupri (2018), Missy Elliott (2019), and The Neptunes’ Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams (2022).

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first,” SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers (a 2016 SHOF inductee) said in a statement. “Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch … nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

You can learn more about the induction here.