Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed is set to become the latest former NFL star to take on an HBCU head coaching job. Reed will become the coach of Bethune-Cookman University.

After accepting the job, Reed blasted the University for the condition of the campus, including his office not being prepared for his arrival.

Ed Reed complaining about the trash at Bethune Cookman 😳



“I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !”



“Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !” pic.twitter.com/oiKF8YrHqL — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

Hitting Twitter on Monday, Reed apologized for his remarks, citing he lacked professionalism

