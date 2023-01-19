Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed is set to become the latest former NFL star to take on an HBCU head coaching job. Reed will become the coach of Bethune-Cookman University.
After accepting the job, Reed blasted the University for the condition of the campus, including his office not being prepared for his arrival.
Hitting Twitter on Monday, Reed apologized for his remarks, citing he lacked professionalism
“I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff, and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students, and alumni for my lack of professionalism. My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach, and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment ,and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”