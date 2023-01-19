Tay-K hit Twitter to reveal how harsh prison is for him. In a set of tweets, Tay-K likened his situation to that of a hamster or ferret. “I’m @ war within,” he wrote.

Tay-K is currently serving a 55-year murder sentence and is currently looking for a new lawyer. Last year, HipHopDX spotted a call on Twitter from “The Race” rapper, who is looking to receive new legal counsel.

“I need a new appeal lawyer,” Tay-K wrote.

“The Race” rapper, born Taylor McIntyre, was charged with the shooting and killing of Mark Anthony Saldivar, 23, during a robbery in April 2017. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office states Tay-K was 16 years old at the time he shot the victim.

Following that occasion, Tay-K was facing more time in addition to his 55-year prison sentence for stabbing a guard while in prison. If convicted, Tay could be facing the rest of his natural life behind bars.

But on his 21st birthday, Tay-K revealed that he has been making new music and has hopes for getting out of prison on an appeal bond.

“That’s looking good, too. You know, all the coming home situation and shit, I know a lot of people want to know about that,” he said on IG Live from jail. “My case on appeal right now, there’s still hope and shit. There’s definitely still a chance for me to come home on an appeal bond. … That’s what I want to happen.”