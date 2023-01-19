Back in September rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty to arranging an attack on two bartending sisters, one of whom she believed was having an affair with her husband rapper Offset. She settled a plea deal that including no jail time and 15 days of community service which she failed to complete by this Tuesday. Once again, Cardi has been given another chance by receiving an extension to complete her community service.

NBC NY reports

Rapper Cardi B has been given an extension to complete her community service stemming from an assault at a Queens strip club in 2018.

The Grammy Award-winner appeared before a judge on Tuesday. She now has until March 1 to complete 15-days of mandatory community service she received as part of a plea deal.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was accused of ordering an attack on two strip club bartenders. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

Cardi B was supposed to complete her community service by Tuesday, but so far, had not done any of the required time.

photo: David Dee Delgado / Getty