Freddie Gibbs is back with another video drop from his $oul $old $eperately album, dropping off a visual for “Rabbit Vision.”

The new video brings a trio of directors Harley Astorga, Ben “Lambo” Lambert, & Freddie Gibbs, making a collage of real-life events from the past years of Gibbs’s life. You can see moments where Gibbs stops for a smoke, plays the guitar, gets some bars off, and lounges in the most luxurious of hotels.

On Jan. 23, Gibbs will appear on NBC’s The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, for a special performance of “Feel No Pain.” He will be accompanied by partner Anderson.Paak, as well as the show’s iconic house band, The Roots, fusing distinct eras and styles.

