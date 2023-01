On the latest episode of Caresha Please hosted by the City Girls’ Yung Miami, Trina was the special guest and there was no question left unasked.

Miami inquired about the rumors of her dating Missy Elliott and even asked her to choose between two of her exes; Lil Wayne and French Montana. The convo eventually turned sexual, asking Trina if she preferred head of sex. Trina immediately and candidly answered, “I don’t care if it takes you two hours, you’re gonna suck it until I cum.”